Image caption The war on drugs is not working, Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa has said

A police boss with responsibility for drug abuse has said he is "impressed" by cannabis clubs.

Hardyal Dhindsa, who is the lead on substance abuse for the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, has said the war on drugs is not working.

He said it was time to look at other ways of tackling drug addiction and use.

A Home Office spokesman said the government has no plans to decriminalise recreational cannabis.

Decriminalisation or legalisation would send the "wrong message", he said, adding: "Scientific and medical evidence is clear that recreational cannabis use can cause harm to individuals and society."

Mr Dhindsa, who is also the police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Derbyshire, had previously met three people involved in cannabis clubs to discuss how they worked.

Image caption Cannabis possession carries an maximum penalty of five years in jail

Cannabis is currently a Class B drug, with jail sentences of up to five years for possession and up to 14 years for supply.

There are about 140 cannabis clubs in the UK - but it is thought only about 25 or so are active.

While insisting he did not support cannabis clubs and did not condone criminal behaviour, Mr Dhindsa said he felt years of enforcement had not stopped drug supply and use.

"As with tobacco, education and regulation is a much better way of making a difference," he said.

Image caption Hardyal Dhindsa said he was "impressed" by the fact cannabis clubs offer support and are self-regulated

Mr Dhindsa said he was "impressed" by the clubs' self-regulation.

"What impressed me was that they are offering support, it is regulated, they have got a membership," he said.

"They are not allowing people to make profit out of this and allowing for personal use, which many people do in this country irrespective of what the law is.

"But I think we need to have a grown-up and sensible discussion about why people continue to use drugs and demand has not gone down."

