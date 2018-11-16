Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Anton Brown, Jack Woodward, Paul Peel and Cameron Henry took over the house of a disabled woman

Four members of a gang who "cuckooed" a disabled woman's house in Derby have been jailed.

Cuckooing is when drug dealers take over the property of a vulnerable person, either by intimidation or in exchange for free drugs.

Police said raids at two houses found cash, knives, three guns and drugs.

At Derby Crown Court, Jack Woodward and Anton Brown admitted firearms charges while Brown, Paul Peel and Cameron Henry admitted drugs charges.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Police found a revolver under the floorboards of one property

Police were tipped off in May and searched the woman's property, which was close to Kedleston Road, and found one gun, along with drugs and machetes.

Another raid, at Brown's house, found a revolver under floorboards and a sawn-off shotgun hidden in a chimney.

Brown, 20, of Balham Walk, Derby, pleaded guilty to being concerned with the supply of Class A drugs and possession of a firearm, and was jailed for six years

Woodward, of Greyfriars Place, Mickleover, admitted possession of a firearm and the possession of ammunition and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Henry, 20, of Watkins Street, Swansea and Peel, 20, of no fixed abode, both pleaded guilty to being concerned with the supply of Class A drugs.

They were jailed for four years and nine months and five and half years respectively.

Det Sgt Matt Croome said: "This investigation could not have happened without members of the community providing the police with information.

"This information led to an investigation which exposed a group who were willing to target vulnerable members of the community in order sell drugs and profit from criminality.

"It is clear that this group were also prepared to arm themselves with weapons including knives and illegal firearms."

