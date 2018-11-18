Image copyright Google Image caption Police received reports of a man cycling past teenage girls and grabbing them in Derby City Centre

A man has been charged with a series of sex attacks after a police appeal to trace a cyclist.

Officers had received reports of a man riding past teenage girls and grabbing them in Derby city centre.

Csaba Kiss, 35, of St Chads Road, has been charged with 22 counts of sexual assault, Derbyshire Police said.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday, the force said.

