Image copyright Mark Whyatt Image caption One of two people in the car sustained an ankle injury in the crash in Melbourne, Derbyshire

A car has crashed into the window of a restaurant which had just undergone a refurbishment.

One of two people in the car sustained an ankle injury in the smash on the corner of Potter Street in Melbourne, Derbyshire at about 10:30 GMT.

The owners said everything, including the bar and tables, had been destroyed.

Rex Howell, who runs the Bay Tree with his wife, said: "It's all brand new, two-weeks old. It's heartbreaking."

"I heard a bang like something had come through the ceiling and my wife came screaming and saying there's a car parked in the restaurant," he added.

The couple hope to get part of the restaurant reopened in a couple of weeks.

Image copyright Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The couple hope to get part of the restaurant reopened in a couple of weeks

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.