Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Peter Eyre (left) and Aiden Edmonds (right) died in the crash along with Daniel Leafe

Tributes have been paid to two of the three men who died in a crash.

Peter Eyre, Daniel Leafe, both 18, and Aiden Edmonds, 25, were near Buxton, Derbyshire, when their car crashed with a Land Rover on 7 November.

They were pronounced dead at the scene in Waterswallows Road.

The family of Mr Eyre, from Peak Dale, said he was "outgoing and loving", while Mr Edmonds, from Buxton, was described as a "fantastic" son, brother and father.

The driver of the Land Rover was treated for non life-threatening injuries in hospital.

"Pete was an outgoing lad who loved his friends and family," said Mr Eyre's family.

"He was studying media at college and was looking forward to applying to university."

The father of Mr Edmonds said: "Aiden was a fantastic son, brother and friend - as well as an incredibly doting father.

"He adored his little boy and in him the best parts of Aiden will live on.

"We will never forget Aiden and we have so many happy memories of the times we spent together.

"Not a day will go by when I don't think of him and we will always make sure his son knows how much his daddy loved him."

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Waterswallows Road, Buxton, on 7 November

Funerals for the two men will be held at St Peter's Church, in St Peter's Road, Buxton, on 28 November.

Officers want to speak to the driver of a small silver or grey car that was travelling from the Waterswallows industrial estate, in Waterswallows Road, shortly before the crash.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.