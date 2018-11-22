Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Emma Sillett, 41, is believed to be with her son Jenson Spellman

Police searching for a missing woman, believed to be with her five-year-old son, have located her car near a reservoir.

Emma Sillett, 41, from Dinting, near Glossop, Derbyshire, was last seen on Tuesday at a McDonalds in Hattersley. Her son's name is Jenson Spellman.

Derbyshire Police said Ms Sillett's black Peugeot 308 was found close to Valehouse reservoir, near Tintwhistle.

Officers said searches in the area are under way.

The force added that it is increasingly concerned about the pair.

