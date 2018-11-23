Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Emma Sillett, 41, was reported missing with her son Jenson Spellman on Tuesday

The bodies of a woman and her five year-old-son were recovered from the water of a reservoir, police have confirmed.

Emma Sillett, 41, and Jenson Spellman were found dead after her car was spotted near Valehouse reservoir, Tintwistle, on Thursday.

The pair, from Dinting, Derbyshire, were last seen on Tuesday at a McDonald's in Hattersley, Tameside.

Post-mortem examinations would take place later, officers said.

Derbyshire Police said it believed no-one else was involved in the deaths.

They were reported missing at about 23:35 GMT on Tuesday.

Image caption A police cordon is in place at Valehouse reservoir

Following a public appeal and "detailed search" the force said Ms Sillett's black Peugeot 308 was found in the car park of the reservoir and their bodies were later recovered from the water.

Asst Ch Con Kem Mehmet said officers would be in the area for "some time to come" and inquires were ongoing to establish the full facts of the case.

Christ Church in Tintwistle has extended its condolences to the family and friends of Ms Sillett and Jenson and said it would remain open until 19:00 on Friday for people to offer prayers and light candles.

Holy Trinity Church, in Dinting, near Glossop, also said it would be open for prayers and reflection.

Image copyright Glossop Chronicle Image caption Police said they would be investigating at Valehouse reservoir for some time

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.