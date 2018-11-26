Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Emma Sillett, 41, went missing with her son Jenson Spellman

A five-year-old boy found dead in a reservoir along with his mother has been described as a "perfect child" by his head teacher.

Emma Sillett, 41, and Jenson Spellman, from Dinting, Glossop, Derbyshire, were reported missing on Tuesday.

Their bodies were found at Valehouse Reservoir, Tintwistle, after Ms Sillett's car was discovered nearby.

Debbie Greaves said everyone at Simmondley Primary School was "devastated" to hear the news.

She said Jenson had been at the school for just over a year "and was a bundle of energy".

'Dinosaur expert'

"He constantly had a beaming infectious smile and was kind and caring," she added.

"He loved running around outside and playing on the bikes with his friends.

"There was nothing he didn't know about dinosaurs, as he was an expert. The perfect child to have in your class, and he will be very much missed."

Image caption Flowers have been left outside Simmondley Primary School, near Glossop, where Jenson Spellman was a pupil

Police confirmed on Monday the bodies had been formally identified as Ms Sillett and Jenson.

They said a file was now being prepared for the coroner and an inquest would open on Wednesday at Chesterfield Coroner's Court.

The force believes no-one else was involved in the deaths.

Assistant Chief Constable Kem Mehmet said: "I would like to take this opportunity to pass on my own condolences, as well as those of every officer in Derbyshire, to the family and friends of Emma and Jenson."

Image copyright Glossop Chronicle Image caption Police said they would be investigating at Valehouse reservoir for some time

Image caption A police cordon is in place at Valehouse reservoir

Ms Sillett was last seen on Tuesday at a McDonald's in Hattersley, Tameside, on Tuesday.

Following a public appeal and "extensive search" her black Peugeot 308 was found in the car park of the reservoir and the bodies were later recovered from the water.

The deaths shocked the community and a two-minute silence was held in Glossop, ahead of its Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday evening to show the family "support and love".

The Reverend Rob Heeley, from Holy Trinity Church, in Dinting, said there had been a feeling of "shock", "disbelief" and "grief" over the deaths.

