Image copyright Derbyshire Roads Policing Image caption The Jaguar Mark 2 was recovered from the carriageway and removed on a breakdown truck

Police said it was "pure luck" no-one was killed when a vintage car came off a trailer on a busy Derbyshire road.

The Jaguar Mark 2 - best known for its role in Inspector Morse - was being carried along the A50 at Etwall at about 19:15 GMT when it broke loose.

A lorry then had to swerve to avoid the car and ended up in a ditch.

Junctions 5 to 6 were closed for much of the night. Officers said the driver will receive a court summons related to a suspected insecure load.

Image copyright Derbyshire Roads Policing Image caption A crane was needed to retrieve the lorry from the roadside ditch

Three other vehicles were damaged after hitting debris in the road.

Ambulance crews attended but no one was seriously injured.

Derbyshire Roads Policing tweeted: "A classic Mk2 Jaguar slid off a trailer it was being towed on. It took all night and a complete carriageway closure to get the lorry recovered.

"HGV swerves to avoid it and ends up in the ditch. Pure luck someone isn't dead."

The road reopened in the early hours of the morning.

