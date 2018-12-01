Image copyright Google Image caption The collision took place near the entrance to the University of Derby

A driver has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Derby.

The 26-year-old woman from Derby was hit in Kedleston Road, near the university, just after 18:00 GMT on Friday and died at the scene.

A 33-year-old man, also from Derby, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care under the influence of drugs.

Police said they wanted to speak to anyone who saw a white Audi RS5 nearby.

The road was closed between the southbound sliproad of the A38 and Markeaton Lane for much of the night while investigations continued.

Officers added the woman's family had been made aware.

