Tributes have been paid to a "popular" and "witty" woman who was killed in road crash outside the University of Derby.

Chloe Hufton, 26, was hit by a car in Kedleston Road, near the university, just after 18:00 GMT on Friday.

Ms Hufton had been studying for a Masters in English at the university.

Vice Chancellor Professor Kathryn Mitchell said Ms Hufton would be "greatly missed" by both staff and students.

She added: "She was very popular and an energetic, knowledgeable and witty contributor to discussion; she loved the challenge of new ideas and would often be the first to grasp a complex concept and run with it.

A 33-year-old man, also from Derby, who was arrested in connection with the crash has been released while inquiries continue.

