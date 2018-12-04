Image copyright Google Image caption A Fiat Punto and a Renault Clio crashed on Codnor Lane, in Derbyshire

A woman has died and four people have been hurt - one seriously - in a car crash in Derbyshire.

A Fiat Punto and a Renault Clio crashed at about 07:30 GMT on Codnor Lane, in the Golden Valley area.

A 65-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Punto, died at the scene, Derbyshire Police said.

Three other people suffered minor injuries and a fourth was taken to Queen's Medical Centre with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while an investigation was carried out. The road has since reopened.

The force said the woman's family had been made aware and "our thoughts are with them".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.