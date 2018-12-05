Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Derbyshire Police would like to trace these two men as part of its attempted murder investigation

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack in Derby city centre.

Police found a man with a serious head injury in the Morledge in the early hours of 25 November.

Three men, all in their early 20s, who were arrested in connection with the attempted murder, have been released on police bail.

Detectives have released images of two men they would like to trace in connection with the assault.

Derbyshire Police said the injured man remained in hospital in a critical condition.

Det Sgt Gavin Owen said: "We have made a further arrest in relation to the incident but are still appealing to the public to help us identify two other men.

"I'd urge anyone who recognises these men to get in touch with us as we believe they may be able to assist with our investigation."

