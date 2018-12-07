Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Anthony Dealey was convicted of rape, attempted murder, sexual assault and robbery in September

A man who raped a woman after she got off a night bus has been jailed for life.

Anthony Dealey targeted the woman, in her 30s, in the early hours of 26 November 2017 in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.

Derby Crown Court heard how he stalked the woman before leaving her for dead.

The 43-year-old, of Erewash Square in Ilkeston, was convicted of rape, attempted murder, sexual assault and robbery in September.

Dealey must serve a minimum term of 13 years and six months.

The trial heard the woman was returning from a birthday party at about 04:00 GMT when she heard footsteps and heavy breathing behind her.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption CCTV footage captured Anthony Dealey in the area on the morning of the attack

CCTV footage showed Dealey on the streets shortly before the attack, and following a police reconstruction he was arrested in April.

The court heard his fingerprints were found on the victim's handbag and DNA evidence linking him to the crime was also discovered by officers.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Police reconstructed the attack as part of their appeal for information

During sentencing, Judge Nirmal Shant QC said Dealey's attack was "beyond words".

"This was a brutal and inhumane attack on a lone female walking home.

"That this was a wicked attack doesn't begin to describe it," she said.

Det Supt Gareth Meadows, from Derbyshire Police, led the investigation.

"This sentence reflects the severity of the crime and I hope that the victim can now start to re-build her life after this terrible ordeal that she has suffered," he said.

Rebecca Edwards, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said a life sentence showed the "appalling impact" the crime had had on the victim.

"The conviction and sentence were mainly down to her courage and determination to tell the court exactly what happened to her that night," she said.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.