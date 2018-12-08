Man arrested after pedestrian dies near Chesterfield
A man has been arrested after a 61-year-old pedestrian was run over and killed.
It happened in Ashover Road, Old Tupton, near Chesterfield, at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.
The man was taken to hospital but later died.
Derbyshire Police said a 25-year-old man was being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Eyewitnesses are being sought by officers.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.