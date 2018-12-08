Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit in Ashover Road, Old Tupton

A man has been arrested after a 61-year-old pedestrian was run over and killed.

It happened in Ashover Road, Old Tupton, near Chesterfield, at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.

The man was taken to hospital but later died.

Derbyshire Police said a 25-year-old man was being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Eyewitnesses are being sought by officers.

