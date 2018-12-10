Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found injured in Lapwing Close

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found injured in a house and later died at the scene.

The victim was found by police called to Lapwing Close in Sinfin, Derby, at 19:45 GMT on Sunday.

Three men aged 40, 51 and 55 and a 53-year-old woman have been arrested and remain in police custody.

Derbyshire Police said officers remain in the area.

