Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found injured in Lapwing Close and died at the scene

Two people have been charged with murdering a man in Derby.

The man was found by police at a home on Lapwing Close in the Sinfin area at 19:45 GMT on Sunday. He later died at the scene.

Talvir Singh Girn, 40, of Cloverdale Drive, Derby, and Kulvinder Singh Nath, 51, of Glencroft Drive, Stenson Fields, will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Two other people arrested over the death were released without charge.

