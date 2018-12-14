Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was found in Alfred Street, South Normanton

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after a woman's body was found at a house in Derbyshire.

Paramedics made the discovery at a property in Alfred Street, South Normanton, at about 10:00 GMT, on Thursday, following a 999 call.

Derbyshire Police said the man was arrested in connection with the death and remains in custody.

Detectives have launched an investigation and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.