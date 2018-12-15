Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was found in Alfred Street, South Normanton

A man has been charged with murder after a 30-year-old woman's body was found at a house in Derbyshire.

Paramedics made the discovery at a property in Alfred Street, South Normanton, at about 10:00 GMT on Thursday following a 999 call.

Officers arrested Anthony Davis, 39, later the same day.

Police said Mr Davis, of Alfred Street, South Normanton, has appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Derby Crown Court next week, police said.

