Image copyright Google Image caption Police received reports of a man cycling past teenage girls and grabbing them in Derby city centre

A man has admitted a series of sex attacks after a police appeal to trace a cyclist.

Officers had received reports of a man riding past teenage girls and grabbing them in Derby city centre.

Csaba Kiss, 35, of St Chads Road, Derby, pleaded guilty to 22 counts of sexual assault at Derby Crown Court earlier.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on January 14.

