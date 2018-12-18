Image copyright PA Image caption The Right Reverend Libby Lane became the Church of England's first female bishop in 2015

The Church of England's first female bishop will be the next Bishop of Derby, Downing Street has announced.

The Right Reverend Libby Lane is currently the Suffragan Bishop of Stockport, in the Diocese of Chester, a post she has occupied since 2015.

She said Derbyshire was a "place that holds my heart" after she grew up in Glossop and served in Chesterfield.

The service to install her at Derby Cathedral will take place after Easter.

Bishop Lane, who is married with two children, made history after the General Synod voted to back plans for female bishops in July 2014, ending centuries of male Church leadership.

She said: "I am excited and privileged to have been called to serve as Bishop of Derby.

"I grew up here, my vocation was fostered here. Derbyshire nurtured me and brought me to faith and I want to love Derbyshire back.

"I want to lead a church in Derbyshire where people find hope because they know they are loved by God in Christ, and I pray that hope sets us free to live our lives in ways that bring change for good."

Bishop Lane will be visiting a number of communities in the Diocese beginning in Glossop, where her parents still live, before travelling to Bolsover and Chesterfield.

She will attend Derby Cathedral later and meet local faith and community leaders.

The Dean of Derby, the Very Reverend Dr Stephen Hance, said: "We are all very much looking forward to welcoming [Bishop Lane] home and working with her in the months and years ahead."

Bishop Lane replaces the Right Reverend Dr Alastair Redfern, who retired in August.

