Image caption Jack Parrott was recognised for his role in Normandy during World War Two

A D-Day veteran has been awarded France's highest honour, the Legion d'Honneur, at a special ceremony.

Jack Parrott, from Grassmoor in Derbyshire, has been recognised for his role in Normandy during World War Two.

He was described as "a hero" for his work helping to liberate France.

The 97-year-old, who was presented with the medal by an Honorary Consul of France, was also celebrating his 67th wedding anniversary to wife Margaret.

Mr Parrott - who was greeted by buglers and bearers at the ceremony, at North East Derbyshire District Council's offices in Wingersworth - served with the Sherwood Foresters before joining the Royal Army Service Corps, where he was responsible for the distribution of supplies to units in the field.

It was while he was with the Army he went across to Normandy, six days after D-Day aged only 21.

Image caption Jack Parrott received his award from honorary consul Jean-Claude Lafontaine

Mr Parrott said he was "very proud" to receive the award for playing his part, and said he would celebrate with a brandy at home with Margaret.

Image caption Jack Parrott said he would celebrate receiving the Legion d'Honneur at home with his wife of 67 years, Margaret

"He deserves the highest honour, he's a hero," Jean-Claude Lafontaine, the honorary French consul based in Nottingham, said.

"We would not be here if it wasn't for him."

