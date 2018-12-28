Image caption John Lowe said his MBE was an unexpected recognition for his darts career and charity work

A darts player who made history by recording the first televised nine-dart finish has been appointed MBE in the New Year Honours list.

John Lowe, who threw the historic perfect leg in October 1984, has been recognised for his services to the sport and to charity.

One of the most talented players of his generation, the 73-year-old won world championships in 1979, 1987 and 1993.

He said the honour was "absolutely great news" and thanked his supporters.

Lowe, who lives in Chesterfield, threw his famous perfect finish in the World Matchplay tournament against Keith Deller, more than five years before Paul Lim followed up the feat in January 1990.

A former secretary and chairman of the World Professional Dart Players Association, Lowe represented England on more than 100 occasions and captained his country for seven unbeaten years.

Unexpected treat

Over the past 35 years, Lowe has also raised significant sums for a range of charities, with the John Lowe Classic Charity Golf Day bringing in about £250,000 for AMATE (Tenerife's Breast Cancer Association) since it began 14 years ago.

Mr Lowe said he was on holiday in Cyprus when his son called him to tell him of the honour, and that it had been a struggle to keep it a secret before the official announcement.

He added the honour was an unexpected treat at his age.

"It's nice to be recognised for my darts, and for my work for charity," he said.

