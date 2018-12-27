Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The BMW X5 was driven off during a test drive in Normanton, Derby

Two men who stole a car during a test drive were arrested when they stopped at a motorway service area for the toilet.

The men drove off in the BMW X5 after meeting someone who was selling it in Derby.

Police later spotted the car on the M1 and followed the men when they pulled in at Leicester Forest East services.

The men, aged 19 and 36, were arrested on Wednesday evening. The car was taken in Normanton, at about 13:00 GMT.

Image copyright Google Image caption The men stopped for a toilet break at Leicester Forest East

