Image copyright Emily Daft Image caption Emily Daft and her daughter Ayla Grace were home on 21 December, just in time for Christmas

A woman who "lost faith" in her hospital because of the way she was treated when she miscarried has spoken of her joy at giving birth.

Emily Daft said she was left to miscarry at home in January 2017 after Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre refused to see her.

The QMC apologised to Mrs Daft, who has health issues and had miscarried before, for causing distress.

She had a baby girl at Nottingham City Hospital on 17 December.

Image copyright Emily Daft Image caption Emily Daft said her daughter is "good", "alert", "strong" and "calm"

Mrs Daft, 25, said Ayla Grace has been "a dream baby" and only wakes up in the night for feeds.

She said they never thought they would have her.

"We can't get our heads around it. It feels like we are on top of the world. I don't think it has sunk in that she is ours."

She and husband Adam, 27, had been trying for a baby for five years, a period that included an earlier miscarriage, a fight for IVF, as well as the miscarriage she suffered after the QMC told her to go home.

Image copyright Emily Daft Image caption Ayla Grace weighed 6lbs 9 ounces when she was born

After Mrs Daft, from Sandiacre, Derbyshire, told her story, it prompted many other women to share their own experiences.

Following her last miscarriage, Mrs Daft started IVF treatment at private clinic Nurture Fertility in March.

She said the IVF doctor worked out that a blood clotting and autoimmune disorder might have caused her miscarriages and put her on blood thinning medication and steroids. She went on to have a successful pregnancy.

"Without him. We would not be here," she said.

Image copyright Emily Daft Image caption Emily Daft praised Nottingham City Hospital's care for her and her daughter. She said in the end, instead of being apprehensive of scans she looked forward to them

Despite successfully falling pregnant, because of Mrs Daft's previous experience she felt anxious right up to her due date.

"Up to the 24th week I was throwing up before every appointment," she said.

She was transferred to Nottingham City Hospital after her ninth week, where she said the care she received was "fantastic".

Image copyright Emily Daft Image caption Emily Daft said they were enjoying getting to know Ayla Grace now they're home

Mrs Daft left hospital with her baby on 21 December.

She said: "It has been such a long journey. It has been completely worthwhile, everything we went through. To finally be here is the most wonderful feeling.

"I would love for people who are going through what we went through to know it is worth the fight."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.