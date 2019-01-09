Image copyright Google Image caption The "firearm discharge" took place in Bassett Hill, Upper Langwith, near Shirebrook on 2 October

A second man has been charged with attempted murder after a gun was fired in a Derbyshire village.

Dianvelli Williams, 21, of Leeds, has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition over the "firearms discharge" in Bassett Hill, Upper Langwith, on 2 October.

Jordan Murray, 25, of Bestwood Park, has previously been charged with attempted murder over this incident.

Mr Williams is due before Chesterfield Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Image caption A woman, who police said was not thought to be the intended target, was hit in the arm in a shooting in Nottingham's Fletcher Gate

Police are also investigating a separate shooting in Fletcher Gate, Nottingham, at about 22:20 GMT on Saturday 3 November.

Mr Murray is accused of attempted murder, and possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition over both the Fletcher Gate and Bassett Hill incidents.

Two other men have also been charged with attempted murder over the Fletcher Gate shooting.

