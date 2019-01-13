Image copyright Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit Image caption The man was arrested as he tried to flee the scene of the crash

A motorist jumped in a canal in a bid to flee police after crashing a car - leaving his partner and a toddler inside the vehicle.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa failed to stop for police, who lost him in Long Eaton town centre.

The driver went on to hit five cars before losing control of the car, leaving it flipped on its roof.

He was arrested as he tried to flee and remains in custody, police said.

The man, the woman and 18-month-old child were taken to hospital for checks after the crash, which happened soon after 14:10 GMT on Saturday in Tamworth Road. No-one was badly hurt.

Police said the Corsa was being driven on false plates, and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

