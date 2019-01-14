Image copyright Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

A man has been charged by police after a car overturned following a crash.

He is due to appear in court after police said a Vauxhall Corsa failed to stop for officers in Long Eaton on Saturday afternoon.

A woman and 18-month-old child taken from the car were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Liam Swinfield, 24 of Marriott Avenue, Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, is due at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.

He is charged with failing to stop, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, having no insurance and no MOT.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.