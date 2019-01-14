Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Csaba Kiss was on licence in his native Hungary after being sentenced to 10 years for his role in an armed robbery

A bicycle-riding sex attacker who assaulted more than 20 women has been jailed for three years and nine months.

Csaba Kiss was the subject of media appeals after several attacks in Derby city centre between July and November, during which he cycled close to women and teenage girls and groped them.

Once Kiss, 36, has served his sentence he will return to his native Hungary to serve a further two years.

He was on licence there for his role in an armed raid, Derby Crown Court heard.

Det Con Ryan Hockley said the 21 women who came forward had "showed huge courage".

He also thanked a member of the public who took a photo of Kiss after one of the assaults and chased after him.

Kiss, of St Chads Road, Derby, admitted 22 counts of sexual assault last year.

Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Police thanked a member of the public who took a photo of Kiss

