Talvir Singh Girn and Kulvinder Singh Nath have denied murder

Two men have denied murdering a man who was found injured inside his home.

Derbyshire Police said Paul Steele, 53, later died at the property on Lapwing Close, in Sinfin, Derby, on the evening of 9 December.

Talvir Singh Girn, 40, from Derby, and Kulvinder Singh Nath, 51, from Stenson Fields, both pleaded not guilty to murder at Derby Crown Court.

Mr Girn, of Cloverdale Drive, and Mr Nath, of Glencroft Drive, are due to go on trial on 10 June at the same court.

