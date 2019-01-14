Image copyright Google Image caption The allegations relate to an arrest at Derby railway station on a Bank Holiday Monday in May last year

Two police officers have been charged with common assault following an arrest at Derby railway station.

The British Transport Police officers had the charges against them authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Monday.

It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into the use of force when detaining a man on 28 May 2018.

They will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Two men were arrested at the railway station when police used a Taser and a spray to incapacitate them.

British Transport Police said the officers had been placed on restricted duties while the case continues.

