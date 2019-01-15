Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some sufferers say they are met with scepticism or delayed diagnosis

A debate has been held in parliament about a chronic pain condition after a petition attracted more than 115,000 signatures.

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, organised the debate along with constituent and fibromyalgia campaigner Adrienne Lakin.

She launched the petition calling for more funding and support for sufferers.

Mr Perkins said ministers had offered to meet him and campaigners to discuss further action.

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition which causes widespread pain, fatigue and slows mental processes.

Image caption Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, (centre, back) with Adrienne Lakin (centre front, with frame) and other campaigners

Its causes are unknown but are believed to be linked to chemical changes in the brain and wider nervous system, sometimes triggered by a stressful event.

Some sufferers complain of slow or sceptical reactions from health professionals, employers and benefits officials.

Speaking before the debate, 26-year-old Ms Lakin she hoped fibromyalgia would be more widely recognised as a disability.

She said: "It would change a lot for sufferers, it would mean better care and treatment, better education and more awareness.

"It would give people better protection in the workplace.

"I collapsed at work and was taken to hospital and was signed off for six months, went back and my body just couldn't handle it and my contract was terminated."

'Time-consuming treatments'

During the debate at Westminster Hall a number of MPs and speakers pressed for faster and more consistent diagnosis and greater support.

Mr Perkins said: "It is sometimes called an 'invisible condition' as there are no outward signs.

"Often the symptoms are masked as other conditions, so sufferers go through many time-consuming treatments which don't get to the root of the problem."

Work and pensions minister Sarah Newton paid tribute to Ms Lakin's campaign.

While insisting the benefits system did recognise fibromyalgia as a disability, she accepted more work needed to be done and invited campaigners to meet with her and other ministers for further talks.

