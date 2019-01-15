Image copyright Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press Image caption Water was seen shooting metres into the air

A small village has been flooded after a water main in a nearby field burst.

The pipe, just outside Milford, Derbyshire, has been shooting gallons of water metres into the air since it ruptured.

Villagers reported having to wade through muddy water in their homes, while a florist said it had "devastated" their business.

Severn Trent Water said the damage had been caused by a "third party" doing work.

The firm added that it was making "good progress in isolating the pipe" and should turn the water off soon.

Ian Busting said his wife's florist business had been "ruined" by the flooding.

'Avoid area'

"Someone will have to pay for all this. We have a large corporate order which needs to go out on Thursday. We'll have to find a way of completing the order."

Severn Trent said it did not believe anyone would lose their water supply but it was checking on the affected homes and businesses in the village.

Police have closed a number of roads and advised members of the public to avoid the area after they were called at about 11:20 GMT.

The A6 through the village is closed, as is Shaw Lane, Red Lane and Makeney Road at the junction with Derby Road.

East Midlands Ambulance Service added a hazardous response team is also at the scene.

Image copyright Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press Image caption Police said the A6 through Milford is currently closed

Image copyright Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press Image caption Severn Trent is visiting homes and businesses

Image copyright Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press Image caption The water has entered homes and businesses

Image copyright Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press Image caption Ian Busting's home and his wife's florist business have been damaged

