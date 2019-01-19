Image caption The thieves broke through two layers of brick and a security bar to gain access

A jeweller says he may be forced out of business after thieves broke through a wall to steal a safe containing much of his stock.

Burglars broke through the rear wall of J W Jewellers at Green Lane, Derby, overnight on Thursday.

Winston English, who has run the shop for four years, said the safe contained cash and valuables worth about £70,000.

He said: "I don't know where the future lies because I have lost everything, it is going to be difficult to continue."

The thieves hacked a hole through the brick wall in a back alley and forced a security bar aside.

Image caption Manager Winston English said he was amazed such a theft could happen in the city centre

Mr English said: "I cannot believe this has happened, in the middle of the town centre.

"All the stock which is displayed in the shop window is put in the safe, along with important papers, and everything has gone.

"The only thing is I can hope the police can do something about it."

His daughter Natalie said: "We are devastated. It's not just the money, he has worked so hard to get here.

"He is getting to a time when he should be able to take it easier and the thieves have taken that from him."

Derbyshire Police has confirmed an investigation is under way.

