Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The gerbil was "thankfully still alive but very hungry"

Armed police officers helped to rescue a peckish gerbil which had been abandoned when its owner went to jail.

Derbyshire Police said the armed response unit attended in order to help gain quick access to the property in Allestree, Derby.

Derby City Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said the animal was "thankfully still alive but very hungry" after being alone for a week.

The gerbil was taken to the vet and the RSPCA was caring for it, police said.

Latest news and stories from the East Midlands

Police said attending the incident had no impact on operational policing.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "Armed officers are routinely called on to provide support in gaining access to properties where there is a cause for concern.

"Had there been a need for them to be deployed elsewhere, officers would have been able to be mobilised quickly.

"In addition, on entering the property, officers found that the gas fire had been left on. This was switched off and the property able to be made safe."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.