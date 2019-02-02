Image caption The empty cash machine was seen among debris outside the post office

A mobile post office has been set up after a village's main shop was blown up by cash machine thieves.

Spondon's Chapel Street branch was left severely damaged when gas was used to cause an explosion in October. No arrests have been made.

A van will be based in Spondon Village Hall's car park from Saturday until the new shop is ready to reopen.

Paul Johnson, from the Post Office, said "extensive building work" was being done to the branch.

People living nearby were woken by a "terrifying, loud, subsonic bang" in the early hours of 22 October.

Image caption The Post Office branch was forced to close

Image copyright AFP Image caption A police cordon had to be put in place

The flat above had to be evacuated, but none of the residents was injured.

Mr Johnson added the Post Office was supporting postmaster Sandeep Sarda while his shop was restored.

Image copyright Post Office Image caption The mobile branch can perform most services, according to the Post Office

The Post Office said the "vast majority" of services could be performed at the mobile branch and was available from 10:30 to 14:00 every Saturday.

A stolen silver BMW, believed to be the one used in the attack, was found in Oakwood not long after the attack, but no arrests have been made.

The force has appealed for information from the public.

Image copyright Post Office Image caption The mobile post office is staffed

