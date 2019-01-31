Image copyright Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service Image caption The pet was rescued after it fell through the ice but later died as a result of the freezing cold water

Dog owners are being warned to keep their animals on leads after a pet fell through a frozen pond and died.

Firefighters used a boat to try to rescue the small dog that had run on to the ice and fallen through at Hardwick Hall Park, in Chesterfield, earlier.

However, the dog died as a result of falling into the freezing cold water.

Station Manager Paul Green said: "This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder."

He said: "As temperatures have dropped, many lakes, ponds and other water ways have quickly frozen over, providing dogs with an enticing opportunity to explore.

"This can soon lead to disaster when the ice becomes thin and they fall through to the freezing water below.

"If a dog, or any other animal does fall through the ice, owners should resist the urge to enter the water to try and save the animal, as this could lead to the owner themselves requiring an emergency rescue."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.