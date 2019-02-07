Image copyright Google Image caption The family had arrived at the Rose and Crown when they were attacked

An 80-year-old woman suffered a fractured pelvis when a driver attacked her family in a road rage brawl.

The woman and her husband, followed by two other family members in a separate car, had driven to the Rose and Crown pub, in Barlborough, Derbyshire, on Sunday.

When they arrived, a BMW driver attacked all four of them because he felt he had been "cut up", police said.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

He has been released under investigation and police are appealing for witnesses.

Derbyshire Police said it is understood the BMW driver accused a 61-year-old man in the second car of abruptly pulling in front of him.

He apologised but was punched by the BMW driver and fell to the ground. The attacker then kicked him in the head several times, said police.

Lose consciousness

The 80-year-old was pushed to the ground when she tried to help her husband, 74, who was also punched in the face when he intervened.

The woman's daughter, 54, then also tried to intervene and was punched in the face by the attacker, which caused her to fall to the ground, hit the back of her head, and lose consciousness.

Police said it is understood the attacker was restrained by his male passenger and they both left in the BMW.

The two women were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.