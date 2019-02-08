Image copyright Highways Agency Image caption One woman has been seriously hurt in the crash that happened in the early hours

A woman has been seriously hurt and a section of the M1 southbound closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

The collision between several vehicles in Derbyshire at about 03:00 GMT led to the motorway between junctions 28 and 27 being shut.

Highways England said it expected the road between the exits for South Normanton and Hucknall/Felley to be closed until about 09:30.

The injured woman has been taken to hospital in Nottingham.

The central reservation barrier is reported to have been damaged in the crash and Highways England has urged motorists to plan a different route.

Traffic is queuing for five miles beyond junction 29.



A diversion route on to the A38 towards Derby, then via A610 towards Nottingham is reported to be very busy.

