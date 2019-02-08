Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Haider Mirza admitted four charges in December

A driver who hit a pedestrian and sent him flying 65ft (20m) into the air in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed.

Haider Mirza was tracked down after police released CCTV footage of the crash in Normanton Road, Derby on 5 November 2017.

His victim, Ahmed Yousef, was left with life-changing injuries and said it "had ruined his life".

At the time Derbyshire Constabulary called the graphic video "shocking" and said Mr Yousef was "lucky to be alive".

Mirza was jailed for three years and four months for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and four months for failing to stop, which will run concurrently.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and eight months.

Mirza previously admitted four offences - causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without a licence, failing to stop after a collision and using a vehicle without insurance.

Police said the 21-year-old from Derby had been driving an Audi A3 at speed at about 19:30 when he hit Mr Yousef.

He then sped off, leaving his 29-year-old victim lying motionless on the pavement.

Judge Phillip Wassall said: "You were in no doubt as to what you had done. You had no intention of giving yourself up.

"It's difficult to conceive of a more serious case involving dangerous driving."

