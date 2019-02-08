Image copyright PA Image caption Sofija Kaczan was imprisoned by the Nazis during World War Two

A man accused of mugging a 100-year-old woman who later died was arrested after being found under a bed, a court heard.

Sofija Kaczan died on 6 June after suffering a fractured neck when she was hit on the head during a bag-snatch in the Normanton area of Derby.

Artur Waszkiewicz said he had been out buying cigarettes at the time but his car was spotted near the scene of the attack, Derby Crown Court heard.

Mr Waszkiewicz, 40, of Wolfa Street, Derby, denies manslaughter and robbery.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption A receipt with Artur Waszkiewicz's fingerprint was found in the stolen bag, the jury heard

Mrs Kaczan was attacked in Empress Road on 28 May while she was on her way to church.

The Polish-born widow died in hospital from pneumonia, a condition brought as a result of the attack, jurors have been told.

The prosecution said Mr Waszkiewicz, his partner and two children went to his father's home in London soon after Mrs Kaczan was injured.

When arrested - on 3 June - he told police "I know nothing. I went to buy cigarettes on Normanton Road", the hearing was told.

Image caption Sofija Kaczan was a regular at a nearby church and was taken there after being mugged

He was then re-arrested on 5 June after being found under a bed at his father's house, the court heard.

The jury was shown Mrs Kaczan's stolen green handbag, which included an empty purse and wallet, a gold-coloured cross and a post office receipt containing the fingerprint, the prosecution said, of Mr Waszkiewicz.

The bag was found in nearby Moore Street about half an hour after the attack.

Prosecutors also said Mr Waszkiewicz repeatedly asked a neighbour for small amounts of money, including for food and electricity.

The trial continues.

