A stunning shot of the Peak District has been announced as the winner of a photography competition celebrating the 70th anniversary of UK National Parks.
Graphic designer Kieran Metcalfe, who lives in Cheshire, was crowned the winner among almost 1,500 entries with his photograph of Chrome Hill, in Derbyshire, looking towards Parkhouse Hill.
He said: "I was thrilled to hear the image had been shortlisted, but I'm completely bowled over at it being selected by the judges as the overall winner."
Here are a selection of other picturesque places that made the shortlist.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.