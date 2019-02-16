Image caption Campaigners took off their clothes on the road where the changes will be made

Cyclists have stripped to their underwear, in protest against plans to remove a cycle lane in Derby.

Members of the Derby Cycling Group said the move was to highlight the "stripping away" of safety measures in a change to a street layout.

There are plans to remove a cycle lane and right turn area on Friargate, so a second car lane can be added.

The city council said it was part of a scheme to cut emissions and the needs of all road users had to be considered.

Image caption Some protesters made their statement while keeping slightly warmer

The cycling group's acting chair, Tony Roelich, said the plans were "unacceptable and dangerous".

"This is something we have never done before - usually we talk to council officers and councillors and try to get better infrastructure.

"But in this case the situation is quite serious. We don't see any reason why it needs to be done.

"The protest is symbolic of the stripping away of cyclists' safety and shows how vulnerable riders are," he said.

About 50 people attended the protest, although some preferred to remain fully clothed.

Derby City Council said designs were still being "refined" after feedback during two consultation periods.

Matthew Holmes, cabinet member for leadership, regeneration and public protection, said: "There are often competing needs and views expressed in the city from residents, groups and businesses.

"Where concerns cannot be specifically addressed through the refinement of the preferred option, further consideration is being given to other funding sources to address the issues."

