A farmer has been ordered to pay £11,390 after allowing dead animals to rot for months.

Some animal remains were left between February and May 2018 at Elton Moor in Matlock, Derbyshire.

Richard Hobday, 55, was told to clear the animals but ignored the warning.

He was also sentenced at Northern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court for failing to register animals' births and deaths, not applying ear tags to cattle and not keeping a holding register.

Hobday, of The Mews, Alstonefield, was fined £1,000 for each of his nine charges.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £100 and court costs of £2,290.

Derbyshire County Council's trading standards brought the prosecution to court.

Councillor Carol Hart, the council's cabinet member for health and communities, said: "Despite being warned to clear up the dead animals, the farmer failed to do so which is unacceptable.

"Leaving these dead animals for four months in a field posed a threat to public health and the health of other animals due to the potential transmission of disease.

"It would also have been distressing for anyone coming across such a scene."

He was sentenced for two charges of failing to dispose of sheep and calf remains, one count of failing to comply with a notice to dispose of sheep remains, and two counts of failing to apply ear tags to cattle within 20 days of birth.

Hobday was also sentenced for two counts of failing to record the birth of an animal within 30 days, one count of failing to register the death of an animal within seven days, and a final count of failing to keep an up-to-date holding register.

