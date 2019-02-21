Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption The driver later posted the video of the speeding on Facebook, police said

A driver has been arrested after speeding at 170mph and uploading the footage to Facebook.

Derbyshire Police spotted the video of an Audi S3 "screaming its guts out" on the A38, near Egginton, Derbyshire.

Its roads policing unit said "the temptation to show off got a little too much".

The driver, from Matlock, was held on suspicion of dangerous driving and later released under investigation, police said.

His mobile phone and the car has been seized to "enable the inquiry to progress".

The police unit wrote on its Facebook page: "We've all got one of those 'friends' who likes to post to show off and just loves attention.

"Driving like this isn't funny and it isn't clever."

