Image copyright SWNS Image caption Jagdip Randhawa's sister said her family was "broken beyond repair"

The family of a student who died when a boxer punched him on a night out have spoken of their dismay after learning his killer was back in the ring.

Jagdip Randhawa, 19, suffered a serious brain injury after being hit by Clifton Ty Mitchell in Leeds in 2011 and died in hospital days later.

Mr Randhawa's family said they were upset Mitchell was "honing" his boxing skills when he was a violent offender.

Mitchell declined to comment but his father said "he has served his time".

Mitchell, from Derby, was jailed for seven years in 2012 for the manslaughter of the University of Leeds student from London and later released on licence until December 2021.

A report found he had breached bail conditions for a previous violent offence 24 times in the five months before the attack but no action was taken.

Mr Randhawa's family are concerned after learning Mitchell was now fighting in white collar boxing bouts.

Image copyright Ashton Promotions/Facebook Image caption Mr Randhawa's family said Mitchell had been promoting himself as a boxer since he left prison

Majinder Randhawa - Mr Randhawa's sister - said Mitchell's "fists are weapons".

"We are concerned that he is honing these skills again and he will go and hurt somebody again and this is all preventable," she said.

"Why on earth would we let him walk around on the street with these skills when he doesn't have the control that goes with being a boxer?"

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), which regulates professional boxing, said Mitchell had been denied a licence a number of times since he was released from prison.

However, posts on social media showed he was fighting in bouts organised by the European Boxing Federation (EBF), promoted by Ashton Promotions, with the last one taking place on Saturday at Derby County Football Club.

BBBofC general secretary Robert Smith said the EBF and Ashton Promotions were not regulated by the board, and it was therefore an unlicensed promoter and unlicensed event.

Image copyright Ashton Promotions/Facebook Image caption Mitchell's father, Clifton Mitchell, said his son "deserves a second chance"

Ms Randhawa said her family had asked the probation service - which is monitoring Mitchell while he is on licence - about his boxing activities but had not received a response.

She said: "Why would you not mitigate the risk to the public if you can?

"We don't want this to happen to another family. We are never going to get over this."

The probation service would not confirm when Mitchell was released from jail, but Mr Randhawa's family believe he served about three years.

Image copyright SWNS Image caption Mr Randhawa was admitted to hospital with a serious brain injury after he was punched

An inquest in 2016 found Mr Randhawa was placed on a faulty ventilator, and a jury concluded the punches to his head and the treatment in hospital had caused his death.

Mitchell's father, Clifton Mitchell, who runs One Nation Boxing Gym in Derby, said: "We can't bring him back. My son has to live with this for the rest of his life.

"He is trying to turn his life around and people are trying to put obstacles in his way.

"He deserves a second chance. He has served his time - let him live."

Both the EBF and Ashton Promotions were unavailable for comment when contacted by the BBC.

A National Probation Service spokeswoman said: "Public protection is our priority and offenders on licence are subject to supervision and strict conditions. Those who fail to comply face return to prison."

