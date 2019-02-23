Image caption The Mother's Day card featured Shamima Begum who left the UK to join the Islamic State group

An illustrator has been banned from the online marketplace Etsy over his Mother's Day card design featuring IS bride Shamima Begum.

The 19-year-old, who left the UK to join the Islamic State group, recently gave birth to a baby boy.

The card, made by Chesterfield-based artist Samuel Hague, said: "Thanks for never joining ISIS."

He said he was not surprised by Etsy's reaction but that public response had been "mostly positive".

The 30-year-old tweeted a screen grab of an e-mail from Etsy which told him his account had been revoked.

The message said: "While Etsy encourages sellers to express their personal views and ideas in their listings, we do not permit items or listings that promote, support or glorify hatred.

"We also prohibit items that promote, support or glorify acts of physical or sexual violence against individuals or groups."

Image copyright Samuel Hague Image caption Mr Hague said he was not surprised by Etsy's reaction to his card

In March, the freelance illustrator was criticised by the NSPCC who described his Mother's Day and Father's Day cards, featuring Karen Matthews, Josef Fritzl and sex offender Jimmy Savile, as "thoughtless and irresponsible".

The card featuring Matthews, who was jailed for kidnapping her own daughter in an attempt to claim reward money, included the phrase: "Thanks for never hiding me under a bed".

Austrian criminal Fritzl, imprisoned his own daughter and fathered seven of her children.

Mr Hague defended his work at the time and said he did "not condone any acts of child abuse whatsoever", but chose to express himself through "comedy and art".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.