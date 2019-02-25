Image copyright Buxton Mountain Rescue Image caption Buxton Mountain Rescue has been granted permission to use drones by the Civil Aviation Authority

A mountain rescue team has been given permission to use drones to search for missing people.

Buxton Mountain Rescue, in Derbyshire, will be able to fly the unmanned aircraft into places hard or unsafe for team members to reach on call outs.

The special approval has been granted by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Almost £10,000 was raised for the project, which began 18 months ago, to buy the drones and train the pilots.

Buxton now has eight trained pilots, known locally as the "Drone Team", help people in the Peak District area.

Image copyright Buxton Mountain Rescue Image caption The drones will be used alongside rescuers on the ground and search dogs

Team Leader Neil Carruthers said: "The drones will allow the team to search areas such as boulder fields, water margins, moorlands, crags and difficult ground.

"The drone technology will complement our other search resources such as team members on the ground and the search dogs."

Image caption The project to use drones for rescues was started by two team members in 2017

Mr Carruthers added: "The approval from the CAA demonstrates that they have the confidence that the systems and procedures the rescue team has in place are safe and effective."

The project to use drones for rescues was started by two team members, Roger Bennett and Carney Turner, in 2017.

