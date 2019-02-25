Image copyright Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit Image caption Swinfield hit at least four other vehicles before the car flipped over

A man has been jailed for dangerous driving after his car ended up on its roof with a woman and toddler inside.

The Vauxhall Corsa caught fire in the crash in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, and the woman and 18-month-old boy were rescued and treated for minor injuries.

Liam Swinfield, 25, was arrested by police in a nearby canal after the crash on 12 January.

He admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, and driving without a licence and insurance.

Derby Crown Court heard Swinfield, of Marriott Avenue, Chilwell, Nottingham, had been trying to speed away from police who had spotted cloned registration plates on his Vauxhall Corsa.

Latest news and stories from the East Midlands

He weaved between vehicles at high speed, went the wrong way round a roundabout and hit at least four vehicles before the car flipped onto its roof.

He told the female passenger: "I've got to go", leaving her and the toddler to be rescued from the burning car by emergency service workers.

'Richly deserved.'

Swinfield was jailed for 18 months, received a two-year driving ban from the date of his release and will be required to take an extended retest.

Judge Simon King told him: "It's difficult to imagine a more dangerous course of driving which thankfully did not result in death or serious injury."

Referring to the sentence, he said: "In my view, every day of that is richly deserved."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.