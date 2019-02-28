Derby

Derby murder arrests after man found dead

  • 28 February 2019
The man was found dead in St Thomas Road Image copyright Google
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 24-year-old man in Derby.

The victim was found with life-threatening injuries in St Thomas Road in the Normanton area of the city at about 01:00 GMT and died in hospital.

Three men and two women have been held on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

A number of areas were cordoned off in the area on Thursday morning.

