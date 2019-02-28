Derby murder arrests after man found dead
- 28 February 2019
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 24-year-old man in Derby.
The victim was found with life-threatening injuries in St Thomas Road in the Normanton area of the city at about 01:00 GMT and died in hospital.
Three men and two women have been held on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
A number of areas were cordoned off in the area on Thursday morning.
